West Bromwich Albion are believed to have a summer transfer budget of around £25million according to Football Insider.

Manager Slaven Bilic has been given the figure that he will have to work with and has been informed that any other funds will have to be generated by selling players.

West Brom won promotion to the Premier League which is usually worth around £170million but other considerations have to be taken into account due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League will take £10million from clubs to pay overseas TV companies whilst the Baggies have also estimated that they will lose around £10million due to lack of gate receipts with fans still not being allowed inside the stadiums.

There is also the financial aspects of player bonuses due to winning promotion which will also need to be taken into consideration.

West Brom will already be spending £8.25million to complete the permanent deal for Matheus Pereira although this hasn’t been included in the £25million.

Promoted teams usually tend to delve deep into the transfer market and spend a lot of money on players to give them the best chance of survival but West Brom will not be doing something similar to the likes of Fulham and Aston Villa and the amounts they have spent in recent years.

Two years ago Fulham spent a huge amount of money as did Aston Villa last year and the Cottagers were immediately relegated back to the Championship whilst Villa survived by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season.

History goes to show that clubs don’t always have to spend a massive amount on players to be successful. Sheffield United didn’t spend close to the amount in which Aston Villa did last season yet achieved ninth place in the top-flight. Buying players is vital, but so is spending money wisely.

