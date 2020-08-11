West Bromwich Albion are plotting a summer swoop for Everton striker Cenk Tosun in a cut-price deal according to Turkish website Sporx.

Tosun has previously worked with Albion manager Slaven Bilic in their time together at Besiktas and the Croatian boss is now eyeing up a reunion with the striker.

The Turkish international still has two years remaining on his current deal with the Toffees but is deemed surplus to requirements by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton purchased Tosun for around £27million from Besiktas back in 2018 but it is believed that he could now be available for a cut-price fee of around £8million.

Tosun had a loan spell at Crystal Palace where he scored one goal in five appearances but has endured a frustrating time in England so far.

Tosun has managed nine goals in 44 league appearances for Everton but they are now ready to cut ties with the 29-year-old forward with former club Besiktas and Fenerbahce also interested in a move for him.

A player of the calibre of Tosun may well be a shrewd move for West Brom however he wouldn’t be fit for the start of their Premier League season.

The striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury just before the Coronavirus break and underwent surgery which will keep him out until at least November meaning he would miss two months of action should he sign for the Baggies.

West Brom are lacking in goals in the striking department with Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore all failing to find the back of the net on a consistent basis last season and whether Bilic would be willing to wait on the fitness of Tosun remains to be seen.

