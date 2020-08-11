Walsall have signed Rory Holden from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old midfielder started his career at Irish club Derry City. He would make 13 appearances for them before being spotted and signed up by Bristol City. He would never make a league appearance for the Robins and would end up being shipped out on loan. His first loan away was at the recently promoted Barrow and he would then follow that up with a stint at Rochdale. Most recently, he spent a lengthy spell with Walsall.

Holden obviously enjoyed it at Walsall as he has signed now signed a permanent deal with the club. The Northern Ireland youth international impressed during his loan at the Saddlers and was often praised for his versatility, something that is very important considering the small squads teams in Sky Bet League Two tend to have.

After the signing was completed, Holden said: “I’m buzzing to be back.

“After last season, I wanted to come back and I had been speaking to the gaffer over the off season and I’m happy to get it done now and I can’t wait to kick on.

“Last season, it took a little bit of time for me to settle in but this year there won’t be that because I have made relationships with the staff and the lads who are here, so hopefully I can just hit the ground running and try and contribute as much as I can to the team.

“In my first season, you have to learn how people play and you have to learn about their game but this year I know what everyone is about and they know what I am like so it will be easy for me to settle back in.”

