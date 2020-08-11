According to Football Insider, Luton Town and Middlesbrough are both showing interest in Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that both Sunderland and Oxford United were interested in signing Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards. Now, the Welshman has been linked with two Championship sides.

As per a report from Football Insider, Championship pair Luton Town and Middlesbrough are both interested in signing Edwards from Ipswich this summer. The report claims that with the Edwards entering the final year of his deal, the Tractor Boys may let the winger leave this summer.

The 27-year-old joined Ipswich in the summer of 2018, signing from Peterborough United. Since signing for the club, Edwards has scored eight goals and laid on four assists in 69 appearances across all competitions. His favoured position is on the wing but at times, he has been used in a wing-back role under Paul Lambert.

His output in terms of goals and assists was minimal last season, scoring two goals and laying on one assist. However, he impressed in the Championship in his first season with the club. Edwards netted six and provided three assists as Ipswich were relegated in the 2019/20 campaign.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough fans, would you welcome a summer move for Edwards this summer?

