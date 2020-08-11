West Bromwich Albion are set to enter talks with Sheffield United over a possible deal for winger Callum Robinson according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Robinson spent the second half of last season on loan at the Hawthorns and enjoyed a number of impressive performances throughout the second half of the campaign.

There are also rumoured to be other clubs interested in the winger with one of them said to be an unnamed Premier League side and Dorsett has confirmed on Twitter that Albion are in talks with the Blades.

#wba are keen to take #sufc striker Callum Robinson back to the Hawthorns on a substantive deal, following his successful loan spell last season. Initial talks held. Other clubs interested too tho – at least one of which is in the Prem Lg. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 10, 2020

Robinson forged a good partnership with Filip Krovinovic and Matheus Pereira both on and off the pitch and became a firm fan’s favourite during his time with the Midlands club.

The Republic of Ireland international made 16 appearances for West Brom during his loan spell with Slaven Bilic’s side as they won promotion into the top-flight.

The winger scored three goals and provided two assists during the second half of the season and offered real versatility with Bilic even utilising him as a striker in the final game of the season against Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder didn’t rule out a permanent move to West Brom for Robinson but was coy in his response and revealed that talks would take place between themselves and the 25-year-old.

With the Blades opting to play a 5-3-2 formation, Robinson often found himself left out of the side during the first half of the season with Chris Wilder’s men but he seemed more adept to playing in the Baggies’ 4-3-3 formation.

West Brom have already lost Grady Diangana as he returned to parent club West Ham United at the end of the season and with it looking unlikely he will return, West Brom will be eager to bring back Robinson who is certainly more than capable at playing at Premier League level.

Would Callum Robinson be a good signing for West Brom?