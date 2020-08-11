Bolton Wanderers have brought in 14 new faces since their relegation from League One.

The Trotters are hoping they can bounce back at the first time of asking in the upcoming season. Here is a look at how their squad is shaping up-

Goalkeeper

Young Billy Crellin has joined on loan from Fleetwood Town and is likely to backed up by teenager Matthew Alexander, who was on the bench throughout the whole of last season.

Matt Gilks is the goalkeeper coach and is registered as a player, but do Bolton need more experience in goal if he sticks to his coaching duties? Bringing in another ‘keeper would allow them to loan out Alexander to get some first-team minutes under his belt.

Defence

Ian Evatt has brought in plenty of Football League experience in Alex Baptiste, Gethin Jones, George Taft and Ricardo Santos.

Current players like Harry Brockbank and Liam Edwards, as well as new faces Jak Hickman and Liam Gordon mean they are well equipped in this area at the moment.

Midfield

The signing of Antoni Sarcevic, who won promotion with Plymouth Argyle last term, could be a masterstroke. Brandon Comley and Tom White also add decent competition for Ali Crawford, but Bolton could perhaps do with one more central midfield to help in the 46+ game season slog.

Youngsters Ronan Darcy, Dennis Politic and Sonny Graham will all get their chances again next season and will push the new signings to perform.

Signing a couple of wingers would also be a sensible decision, but obviously that all depends on finances and the way Evatt is going to set him team out.

Attack

Eoin Doyle is the standout signing up top and will be eager to replicate the 26 goals he fired for Swindon Town last season. In addition, another new boy Nathan Delfouneso will also be looking to make an impact with the Trotters.

Again, Evatt may be keen to bring in another striker if injuries hit and to compete with Doyle and Delfouneso.

Will Bolton go up next seaso?