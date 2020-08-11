After previously bringing in Pascal Struijk from Ajax, Leeds United have gone Dutch again and this time snapped up young Ajax keeper starlet Dani van den Heuvel according to reports which a post from van den Heuvel himself (below) seems to confirm.

Dani van den Heuvel’s most recent post about his transfer. Great words! 👏#AjaxYouth #Leeds pic.twitter.com/FhYVwEYR4g — Ajax Youth Academy (@AjaxYA) August 11, 2020

The above report, from Dutch site Ajax Showtime, says that youngster van den Heuvel has left Ajax and says that he “opts for a foreign adventure at Leeds United.” In doing so, he would be joining the newly-promoted Whites and would be the latest young signing for the West Yorkshire club.

Van den Heuvel has been at Dutch giants Ajax since 2017, joining them from fellow Dutch side ADO Den Haag on a free transfer. He progressed up the age rankings at Ajax and this season made the jump to the Under-18s.

However, with many established keepers ahead of him, the four-cap Netherlands Under-17 international is apparently stepping outside of his comfort zone and joining a Leeds set-up well-schooled under luminary coaching legend Marcelo Bielsa.

In doing so, should his signing be confirmed later today, van den Heuvel could become Leeds’ 6th signing of the summer transfer window. Belfast teen Charlie Allen was confirmed a White this morning, this capture following the dual announcement of Joe Gelhardt and the return of Jack Harrison to Elland Road.

Prior to that, Leeds had already announced the permanent signings of Helder Costa and Illan Meslier as they prepared for life in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Is Leeds United landing van den Heuvel the way the club should be going this window?