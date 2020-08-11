Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre has said that he is focused on the task at hand with the A-League side, despite interest from Sunderland and Portsmouth.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, former Bolton Wanderers striker Adam Le Fondre has been linked with a move back to England. Both Sunderland and Portsmouth have been said keen on Le Fondre and now, the striker has offered comment on the links.

Amid links with both Sunderland and Portsmouth, Le Fondre has admitted it is “nice” to be linked with a return to England, but insisted his focus is on the task at hand with Sydney FC. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said:

“It’s nice for people to show interest but right now I’m focused on the team. We have some big games coming up.

“As a striker I want to keep scoring. It would be nice to win the Golden Boot but if I had the choice I would rather win the grand final again.”

Le Fondre, 33, has been in strong form for Sydney since signing on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers. The striker has netted an impressive 43 goals in 64 matches.

Le Fondre has plenty of Football League pedigree, even impressing in the Premier League. Over the course of his career, the striker has played for Stockport County, Rochdale, Rotherham United, Reading, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers, Wolves, Wigan Athletic and of course, Sydney.

In the process, Le Fondre has notched up an impressive 224 career goals in 592 games across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

It will be interesting to see if Le Fondre is tempted back to England by either Sunderland or Portsmouth as the pair look to strengthen ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

