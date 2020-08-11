Sheffield Wednesday are interested in re-signing defender Frederico Venancio, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are exploring the possibility of bringing the ex-Portugal Under-21 international back to Hillsborough this summer.

Venancio, who is 27 years old, currently plays back in his native country for Vitória de Guimarães but is on Garry Monk’s list of potential transfer targets.

Wednesday are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad having so far signed youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in this transfer window.

Venancio spent the 2017/18 season on loan with the Yorkshire side and made 25 appearances in all competitions. The Owls were interested in signing him on a permanent deal back then but he ended up moving back to Portugal.

The centre-back started his career at Vitoria Setubal as a youngster and spent a year in the academy at Benfica before returning to his local side.

He went onto play 135 games for Vitoria’s first-team in the Portuguese Primeira Liga before they loaned him out to Wednesday two years ago.

Venancio would be a decent signing for Monk’s men if they are able to bring him back. He knows the club well having been there before, is a good age and would add more options and depth to their defensive department.

He still has two years left on the lengthy four-year deal he penned when he signed for Vitória de Guimarães. However, Sheffield Wednesday may try and lure him back to England.

Wil SWFC land Venancio?