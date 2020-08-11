Sunderland and Fleetwood Town want free agent defender Jon Flanagan, as per a report by Football Insider.

The League One duo are both battling it out for the full-back’s signature.

Flanagan, who is 27 years old, is available after being released by Rangers at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move.

Sunderland are busy bolstering their squad ahead of the next campaign and have so far landed Bailey Wright and Aiden O’Brien on free transfers. The Black Cats are after some more signings now and are also pursuing a move for former Everton defender Luke Garbutt.

Fleetwood, on the other hand, are also wanting more deals and have also been linked with Mark Duffy, as covered by The72 yesterday.

Flanagan started his career at Liverpool and rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield before going onto make 51 appearances for their first-team.

He also gained experience out on loan from the Merseyside giants at North West duo Burnley and Bolton Wanderers.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard snapped him up for the Glasgow side two years ago but he has now left the Scottish outfit and is set for a return back down the border.

Sunderland and Fleetwood are two sides who are aiming to compete at the top end of League One next term and are both being linked with a move for Flanagan to boost their defensive options. Where would you go? Let us know in the poll below.

