According to Sky Sports editor Anthony Joseph, Middlesbrough have bid a second time for Northampton Town captain Charlie Goode.

Their initial offer, believed to be around £500,000 was rejected by Northampton, but Middlesbrough are said to have come back with improved bid.

The Cobblers value Goode at more than Boro’s first amount, but could see their captain leave the club if Middlesbrough meet their valuation with this second bid.

The 25-year old was an integral part of his side’s successes last season as Northampton were promoted to League One via the Play-offs. His performances across the season has seen his stock rise and plenty of clubs from the Championship in particular take note.

Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland are also reportedly interested in Goode, although Middlesbrough do have an edge over their competitors.

According to Teesside Live, the defender is known to Ronnie Jepson, who works on Neil Warnock’s coaching team. Jepson was part of the set-up at Northampton Town before joining Warnock at Middlesbrough earlier this year.

Northampton Boss Keith Curle also used to work under the new Middlesbrough boss during his spells at both Crystal Palace and QPR.

The Teessiders are looking for an overhaul for the up and coming campaign. Having had a poor season finishing in 17th position in the Championship, Warnock is aiming to get his side scoring goals and conceding less. They signed free agent Grant Hall following his release from QPR last month, and could pair Goode with him in the centre of defence next season.