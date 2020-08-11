Doncaster Rovers remain in contact with Wolves and Aston Villa about re-signing Cameron John, Niall Ennis and Jacob Ramsey, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One side are open to bringing the trio back to the Keepmoat Stadium for next season.

All three players were key players for Darren Moore’s side in the past campaign.

Wolves could loan out John and Ennis again for more first-team experience and Donny fit the bill for the duo after proving to be an adequate home last term.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side may look to loan out the duo to the Championship as a natural upwards progression. Moore will keep tabs on the situation.

He has said: “It’s dependent because those individuals felt they had an excellent season here with Doncaster. The club last season gave them a platform to either play at the level they’re at or certainly take another opportunity.

“I wouldn’t stand in any players’ way if they were looking to move on to a different level. Rovers have ticked a box in their professional development as a player.”

He added: “And it’s also formed a connection with their clubs for any other players to come here for first team football, build their mentality, build them as a player and a person.”

Ramsey, who is 19 years old, scored three goals in seven games for Doncaster and is highly-rated by Aston Villa. It will be interesting to see if he, John and Ennis return.

