QPR are in the hunt for a centre-back, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops are believed to be keen on Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, but face some strong competition to land his signature.

Mark Warburton’s side have also been linked with Northampton Town’s Charlie Goode as they look to boost their defensive options going into next season.

Dickie, who is 24 years old, is expected to leave Oxford this summer to a club higher up the football pyramid. He played a key part in the U’s getting into the Play-Offs in League One this past season. However, they lost in the Play-Off final to Wycombe Wanderers.

Dickie started his career at Reading but made just one appearance for their senior side before having loan spells at Basingstoke Town, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln.

His permanent switch to Oxford in January 2018 has paid off for him and Karl Robinson’s side will face a battle to keep him over the coming months.

Warburton is gearing up for his second full season in charge of QPR and has his sights set on some signings. His side started the past campaign brightly but soon slipped away as the season progressed.

Dickie would fit the bill for the R’s. He is still young and would be a great long-term option for the London club.

It will be interesting to see if QPR make a move for the Oxford man over the coming weeks.



In other Rangers news, they are after Luke Amos on a permanent deal, as covered by The72.

Should QPR move for Dickie?