Leeds United last night announced he capture of much-fancied Wigan starlet Joe Gelhardt. However, they have had a knock-back in their efforts to land fellow Latic starlet Sean McGurk writes Wayne Veysey for Football Insider.

Wigan is an outfit wracked by the pains of administration having been placed there by their new owners a week after being taken over. This decision incurred an automatic 12-point penalty that was upheld after a formal appeal.

It was this penalty alone which saw them suffer last-day heartache and relegation from the Sky Bet Championship. This drop to League One was confirmed when Barnsley secured a late winner against a high-riding Brentford side.

Relegation and administration leaves the Lancastrians open to being picked clean by other sides, a process that has begun already. Premier League sides Brighton and Spurs have taken Jensen Weir and Alfie Devine and Leeds have landed the heralded Gelhardt.

However, Veysey writes that they won’t be doing so with Gelhardt’s fellow young Latic striker McGurk; not unless they raise their offer. Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Veysey writes that there is thought an element “that Leeds are trying to exploit Wigan’s situation” by attempting to bring in McGurk on the cheap.

Veysey adds: “It is believed they [Leeds] have offered £30,000” for 17-year-old McGurk. This is an offer, states Veysey, “that has been knocked back.” That figure might be a typo, it likely could be £300,000 as £30,000 seems a tad low for any prospect.

However, even at £300,000 it would be seen as a ‘derisory’ amount by the administrators controlling Wigan’s immediate future and has rightly been dismissed out-of-hand. With Spurs also thought to be circling, Leeds United’s hand could be forced back into their pockets to dig a little deeper.

