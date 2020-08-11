Ipswich Town are ‘ready’ to make a contract offer to Stephen Ward, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently on trial with the Tractor Boys.

Ward, who is 34 years old, is a free agent after being released by Stoke City at the end of the past season and could be handed an opportunity in League One now.

Ipswich are in the hunt for a new left-back and a swoop for Ward could pave the way for other target Luke Garbutt to move to Sunderland.

Ward has racked up over 500 appearances in his lengthy career to date. He only signed for Stoke last summer but his stay at the Bet365 Stadium only lasted a year.

He moved to England in 2006 from Bohemians and joined Wolves before going onto play 239 games for the Midlands side, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2009.

Ward then moved onto Burnley and played for the Clarets in the top flight up until last year. He also had a stint out on loan from Turf Moor at Brighton and Hove Albion.

He would be a shrewd signing if Ipswich decide to lodge a contract offer to him. Lambert’s men are gearing up for their second season at League One level and will be hoping to gain promotion.

Ward is an established international player who will add more options and depth to the Tractor Boys’ defensive department.

