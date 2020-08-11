Coventry City remain ‘in talks’ with Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are looking to continue their recruitment drive by bringing in the Premier League midfielder.

Sheaf, who is 22 years old, could leave Arsenal on a permanent basis this summer for more first-team opportunities elsewhere. Coventry see him as an ideal replacement for Zain Westbrooke, who left the club for League One side Bristol Rovers.

Sheaf spent last season on loan in the third tier at Doncaster Rovers and was a key player for Darren Moore’s side. He made 38 appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring twice and chipping in with three assists.

Coventry have been busy since securing promotion back to the Championship and have signed Gustavo Hamer, Julien Dacosta, Jay McGrath, Ryan Giles, Callum O’Hare and Marcel Hilssner.

Mark Robins’ men will be hoping Sheaf becomes their seventh signing of the summer as they continue their recruitment surge.

Sheaf fits the bill for Coventry. He is young, already got experience under his belt now and will have a point to prove to Arsenal next season if they decide to let him leave for good.

The midfielder, whose brother Max plays for Hull City, started his career in the academy at West Ham United before switching to their London rivals as a youngster.

He has never played for Arsenal but has had another loan spell away in the past at Stevenage.

Coventry are still working on a deal to sign him.

