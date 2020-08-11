Grant McCann has confirmed on Hull City’s official YouTube channel that his side will be making another signing over the next couple of days.

The Tigers are set to sign a player their manager has described as a ‘proper character’ and ‘proper leader’.

Hull are preparing for life in League One next season and have already signed right-back duo Lewie Coyle from Fleetwood Town and ex-Bolton Wanderers’ Josh Emmanuel on a free transfer.

They also secured deals for Mallik Wilks on a permanent basis from Barnsley and young defender Festus Arthur from Stockport County, though there are more on the way for the Yorkshire side.

McCann has said: “There’s going to be another on the way over the next couple of days as the fans will see. As we talk about characters, this one is a proper character, a proper leader, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him as well.”

Asked about the third tier, he said: “It’s a tough league. There’s some big teams in there but the games are very different. You know, it is unpredictable at times but you’ve just got to be ready for the challenges.”

Hull returned to pre-season training yesterday as they gear up for League One football for the first time in 15 years.

They have their sights set on more acquisitions to ensure they are ready for the upcoming challenge but may also face a battle to keep some of their first-team players, such as Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke.

