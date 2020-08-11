West Bromwich Albion are set to make a permanent offer for loan star Filip Krovinovic following a successful spell at the Hawthorns according to A Bola.

There had been rumours that the Baggies were looking to take Krovinovic on loan for a second spell but parent club Benfica were angling for a permanent move.

Following the rejection of another loan spell by Benfica, West Brom are now expected to make a permanent offer in the region of €10million for the playmaker.

There had been no previous clause in the contract of Krovinovic whereby there was no obligation to make the loan permanent such as there was for Matheus Pereira but his impressive performances made the Croatian a huge fan’s favourite.

Krovinovic did struggle somewhat in the early stages of the season but in the second half of the campaign he played a vital role in helping the club win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The midfielder has two years left on his current deal with Benfica meaning the Portuguese side are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.

There are believed to have been disagreements in regards to the transfer fee but West Brom will be hoping they can be ironed out and they can welcome the Croatian back to the Hawthorns for next season.

Krovinovic forged a good partnership with fellow midfielders Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers as well as having a good relationship both on and off the pitch with Matheus Pereira.

The midfielder’s style of play could be an ideal suit to the top-flight where he will have more time on the ball and be able to dictate play better.

