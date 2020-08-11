Leeds United, Everton and West Bromwich Albion are set to do battle for FC Koln striker Jhon Cordoba according to German Outlet Kicker.

The striker is in the final year of his deal with the Bundesliga club and has rejected a new contract offer.

Cordoba is likely to cost around €10million (£9million) with Fc Koln unlikely to accept an offer below their valuation of the Colombian.

In the last two seasons, Cordoba has been in impressive form and fired the German club to promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2018/19 campaign by scoring 21 times and then proceeded to add another 13 goals in 29 appearances last term.

Although the striker has no previous experience in English football he has been prolific in the top division in Germany.

Both Leeds and West Brom in particular are keen to boost their forward line with attacking additions ahead of the new season following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants relied heavily on senior striker Patrick Bamford last season with no real alternatives on the bench following the unsuccessful loan spell of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Meanwhile, West Brom’s strikers also flattered to deceive with Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin only just about reaching double figures in terms of goals.

However, they will face competition from Everton for his signature, as they also appear to be in the race to sign him.

The 27-year-old striker has shown his ability to improve as he adapted from the second division in Germany to the Bundesliga and could be worth a gamble in the Premier League.

