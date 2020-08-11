Morecambe have confirmed on their official club website that former Rotherham United and Fulham man Ben Pringle has joined the club on a free transfer.

Morecambe have moved to make their sixth signing of the summer transfer window as manager Derek Adams continues to reshape their squad.

Experienced midfielder Ben Pringle has become signing number six, joining on a free transfer after his deal with Gillingham came to an end.

Formerly of Fulham and Rotherham United, Pringle will bring a wealth of Football League experience to Adams’ midfield. He has put pen to paper on a one-year deal and upon the announcement, expressed his delight at his latest move. He said:

“I’m pleased to get it done. It’s been uncertain times for everybody so to get it over the line is a good feeling and I’m pleased to be here.

“I’ve been here for a week now so I’ve met all the lads and I just can’t wait for the season to get going. It’s going to be a bit of a strange one but hopefully the fans can come back in at some point.”

Pringle, 31, joined Derby County in the early stages of his career after starting out in non-league. He spent time on loan with Torquay United before leaving for Rotherham United in 2011.

Pringle’s four years with the Millers saw him play 168 times across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and laying on 34 assists before leaving for Fulham in 2015. Since then, he has gone on to play for Ipswich Town, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic, Grimsby Town, Tranmere Rovers and Gillingham.

