Gillingham have confirmed on their official club website that former Barnsley and Chelsea midfielder Jacob Mellis has joined after his departure from Bolton Wanderers.

Gillingham boss Steve Evans has completed a third signing of the summer, bringing in former Chelsea youngster Jacob Mellis on a free transfer. Mellis makes the move to the Priestfield Stadium after his deal with Bolton Wanderers came to an end earlier this summer.

Mellis follows Vadaine Oliver and Ryan Jackson through the doors as Steve Evans looks to bolster his Gillingham squad before the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon the announcement, Mellis spoke to the club’s official website about the move. The former Barnsley midfielder said he is happy to link up with Evans and assistant manager Paul Raynor again after previously working with the pair at Mansfield Town. He said:

“I’m really happy; it all happened pretty quickly but I’m pleased to have everything signed. I played for the Gaffer and Rayns at Mansfield and they got the best out of me so when the chance came up to join them again, I wanted to do it.

“Everyone has missed Football so I think you’ll see hungry players everywhere; I can’t wait to get back training again.”

Mellis, 29, has amassed plenty of Football League experience since breaking through Chelsea’s academy. The midfielder played once for Chelsea’s senior side, picking up game time on loan with Southampton and Barnsley before his departure in 2012.

Mellis then joined loan club Barnsley on a permanent deal and spent two years with the Tykes. Since leaving Oakwell, he has gone on to play for Blackpool, Oldham Athletic, Bury, Mansfield Town and Bolton Wanderers.

