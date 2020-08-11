Ipswich Town have been pursuing left-sided players since the season was given the go-ahead, and the list of potential suitors has just been extended, again.

Irish International Stephen Ward, 34, formerly of, most recently, Stoke, but more well-known for his tenure at Wolves and Burnley, has been training at the Suffolk club’s facility at Playford Road.

It is currently unknown if the full-back, capped 50 times for Ireland is on trial, in discussions or merely keeping fit. However, with Ipswich seemingly keen to sign at least one left-sided player, Its not hard maths to see a connection.

With Ward training at Town, many sceptics have used it to quash the rumours regarding Ipswich’s interest in former loanee, and Sunderland Target, Luke Garbutt, also without a club.

And further to these links, released left sided Australian Brad Smith, released by Bournemouth has also been attached, albeit on twitter, to the Tractor Boys.

Twitter: Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers have made contact with Brad Smith following his release from Bournemouth. #itfc #brfc #afcb (@henryjarmstrong)

Usually quite reliable Henry Armstrong, linking Blackburn to the former Liverpool youngster. However, the very same Armstrong seems convinced that Garbutt is the Ipswich solution.

Twitter: Luke Garbutt is expected to sign for Ipswich Town in the coming days. Sunderland have also offered terms. Ipswich s… https://t.co/BbL3JGgVLE (@henryjarmstrong)

Regardless of all these links, it will eventually come down to money, and with the newly-imposed wage cap, it is more in the hands of the three players linked, than the money men at the club. With Ward likely to be looking for a one-year deal, the smart money lays in one corner.

Which one?