Ipswich Town have been pursuing left-sided players since the season was given the go-ahead, and the list of potential suitors has just been extended, again.

Irish International Stephen Ward, 34, formerly of, most recently, Stoke, but more well-known for his tenure at Wolves and Burnley, has been training at the Suffolk club’s facility at Playford Road.

It is currently unknown if the full-back, capped 50 times for Ireland is on trial, in discussions or merely keeping fit. However, with Ipswich seemingly keen to sign at least one left-sided player, Its not hard maths to see a connection.

With Ward training at Town, many sceptics have used it to quash the rumours regarding Ipswich’s interest in former loanee, and Sunderland Target, Luke Garbutt, also without a club.

  Rotherham United 'closing in' on deal for recently released Blackburn Rovers striker

And further to these links, released left sided Australian Brad Smith, released by Bournemouth has also been attached, albeit on twitter, to the Tractor Boys.

Usually quite reliable Henry Armstrong, linking Blackburn to the former Liverpool youngster.  However, the very same Armstrong seems convinced that Garbutt is the Ipswich solution.

Regardless of all these links, it will eventually come down to money, and with the newly-imposed wage cap, it is more in the hands of the three players linked, than the money men at the club. With Ward likely to be looking for a one-year deal, the smart money lays in one corner.

  Leeds United announce sponsorship deal ahead of new kit reveal

Which one?

Stephen Ward

Irish International

Luke Garbutt

Former Loanee

Brad Smith

Idle Journalism