According to The Sun (Transfer News Live, 10/08, 12:33), Derby County and Birmingham City want Chelsea youngster Nathan Baxter on loan.

Ahead of the 2020/21 Championship campaign, it would not be surprising to see plenty of clubs utilising loan deals to help bolster their squads on cheaper deals. Now, it has been claimed that both Derby County and Birmingham City have identified Chelsea youngster Nathan Baxter as a potential loan target.

Baxter, 21, looks set for another loan move away from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are keen for the young goalkeeper to go out on loan to continue picking up experience in the Championship after spells in non-league, the Football League and in Scotland.

Baxter has picked up a good amount of senior experience despite his age. The young ‘keeper has enjoyed loan spells with Solihull Moors, Woking FC, Yeovil Town and Ross County in recent years.

Baxter is highly-rated by Chelsea and a Championship loan move to either Derby County or Birmingham City could help his development.

Chelsea have enjoyed success in sending youngsters on loan to Derby previously, with both Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori becoming first-team players for the club after loan stints with the Rams. As for Birmingham City, defender Jake Clarke-Salter impressed on loan away from Chelsea at St Andrew’s last summer.

