Jordan Roberts, 26, has today signed for Scottish side Hearts, after being surplus to requirements at Ipswich Town.

The forward, whose career stalled in Suffolk can finally move forward, having spent a largely unsuccessful spell at Ipswich Town, which included two loan spells at Lincoln and Gillingham, the latter being rumoured to be keen on a permanent switch, however competing with the Edinburgh club on a financial level obviously not an option.

Signing for Ipswich after leaving Crawley, Roberts was the first signing of Paul Hurst’s disastrous tenure, and 13 appearances in two years, with no league goals point toward the move being a failure.

Roberts proved a more successful frontman at Gillingham where assists became part of his role, and two goals which helped the Gills finish above Ipswich in the curtailed league table.

Although primarily listed as a striker, Roberts is more comfortable on the wing, and it remains to be seen whether a return to Scotland (having previously played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle) Will help the Watford born attacker find his feet, and most suitable position.

Elsewhere, rumours persist regarding Ipswich, Sunderland and a trio of players with all apparently making a choice between the two clubs. ‘Keeper Remi Matthews, formerly of Bolton, full-back-cum-winger Luke Garbutt, formerly of Everton and most notably Target-man Danny Graham, formerly of Blackburn, the trio having allegedly all been offered terms by both clubs.

In other left-sided players to Ipswich news, reports of Irish international Stephen Ward training with the club have been confirmed, although whether it is in regards to a contract remains to be seen.

