Peterborough United have confirmed on their official website that youngster Ronnie Edwards has signed from National League side Barnet.

Peterborough United have confirmed their second signing of the summer. The League One side have moved to bring in youngster Ronnie Edwards from Barnet, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Edwards, 17, was also subject to interest from Brentford but it is Peterborough United who have won the battle for his signature.

Upon the announcement, Posh boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the club’s official website about Edwards’ arrival. He said that within 20 minutes of his performance in a trial game against Peterborough Sports, he already knew he wanted to sign him. He said:

“Our Academy Manager Kieran Scarff brought him to our attention. So we got him in for a training session and he played in a friendly fixture and within 20 minutes of that game, I had made my mind up. He was excellent. He did everything I asked of him.

“He is a lovely lad, very mature for a 17-year-old and we believe he has real potential and I am delighted to get him into the building and am looking forward to working with him.”

Edwards, 17, is a product of Barnet’s youth academy and started appearing in the senior picture towards the end of the campaign. He has made two brief substitute appearances for the club, including one in their play-off win over Yeovil Town.

The young Barnet player can play in either central midfield or in defence, displaying versatility as one of his key traits.

Posh fans will be hoping to see Edwards become the latest in a long line of young talents snapped up and developed into quality players. Edwards is the second arrival from Barnet in as many transfer windows, with midfielder Jack Taylor signing in January.

Peterborough United fans, are you happy with Edwards’ arrival? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Happy with Edwards' arrival?