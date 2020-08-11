According to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Fulham “appear to be overtaking” AZ Alkmaar in the chase for Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo.

With Fulham’s return to the Premier League confirmed, Scott Parker will be looking to add to his squad to ensure they remain in the top flight this time around. Now, it has been claimed that their pursuit of a permanent deal for loan man Terence Kongolo is gaining momentum.

As per a report from Algemeen Dagblad, Fulham’s chase is growing in strength after they won promotion to the Premier League. Not only that but given that Kongolo is familiar with life at Craven Cottage and in the Premier League, a permanent Fulham switch could be more appealing.

Kongolo linked up with the Cottagers in the January transfer window, but a foot injury has limited him to only two appearances for the club across all competitions. Prior to making the move, Kongolo notched up 11 appearances for Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old defender signed for Huddersfield Town in 2018 after a successful loan spell at the John Smith’s Stadium. Kongolo signed for a rumoured £17.5m (Sky Sports), so it will be interesting to see if the club can recoup that fee for him this summer. In total, he has played 60 times for the Terriers, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

It awaits to be seen how Kongolo’s situation pans out but with both Fulham and AZ Alkmaar keen, a move away would not come as a big surprise.

Fulham fans, would you welcome a permanent move for Kongolo? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

