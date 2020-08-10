After much to-ing and fro-ing, after much ‘nearly but not quite’, Leeds United finally announced the capture of the very highly thought-of young striker Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 10, 2020

The announcement of youngster Gelhardt comes hot on the heels of the formal announcement of Jack Harrison’s return to Elland Road on a third, successive loan deal. As such, Gelhardt becomes United’s 4th confirmed arrival of the summer transfer window.

He arrives at Elland Road after only knowing football for Wigan Athletic, signing for the Latics as a child. The Liverpool-born youngster has progressed up the age groups at the DW Stadium and hit the first-team set-up last season.

Since the leap forward to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt made 18 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, scoring 1 goal. He is seen as a player with exceptional potential, something that Leeds United will be keen to hone.

Commenting on his big move, in words carried on the Leeds United website, starlet Gelhardt stresses just what it meant to him when he heard the Whites were in for him. On this he said:

“When I heard Leeds were interested I was made up. It’s a massive club and going into the Premier League now, hopefully I can kick on as a player and help the team make some very good memories.”

Commenting in more detail, he opened up about what he’d see and how he thinks that he can add to the Whites. Commenting specifically on this he said:

“I’ve watched Leeds a few times on television and the side play with a very high intensity and don’t stop working until the 90th minute, I think that suits my style of play and I like working hard. I like scoring goals and being creative and I’m not scared to take on an opponent, of course, I’ve still got a lot to develop as a player, but Marcelo Bielsa he is a great manager and hopefully I can develop under him.”

England Under-18 striker Gelhardt comes from Wigan on a four-year deal and for a reported £1m fee.

