In news just announced by the club’s website, Leeds United have confirmed Jack Harrison as the third permanent capture as they look towards a first stint in the Premier League in 16 years.

Harrison’s return to Elland Road will be his third season with the Whites with all those campaigns being loan deals from parent club Manchester City. Leeds were said to be buying Harrison on a £10m permanent deal this summer, although that has been renegotiated in light of this loan deal.

Harrison will be returning to a club where he had a successful campaign last time out. He featured in all 46 games this season and started 45 of these, only appearing as a substitute in the penultimate game against Derby County.

Those games saw him score 6 goals and provide 8 assists. He also impressed through his pillow-like first touch and direct running style that had defenders on their heels as he drove at them. It is these characteristics that will help to guarantee a warm welcome from Leeds United fans – even if it ends up costing the club £2m more with the reported loan fee.

Jack Harrison created more chances (87) than any other Leeds player this season. He also created 17 big chances in the Championship in 2019/20, only Matheus Pereira (20) and Barry Bannan (19) managed more. #LUFC https://t.co/EV7I0AEd8z — LUFCDATA 🏆 (@LUFCDATA) August 10, 2020

What will no doubt excite Leeds United fans is that the returning Harrison is going into his third season under Marcelo Bielsa. He has grown into his role under Bielsa’s leadership and guidance of the Whites system of play and improved season-on-season.

His return, the third confirmed signing for the Whites, will be celebrated by the fans who have seen just why he is so highly rated by Manchester City.

Is Jack Harrison worth the £10m asking price Leeds are willing to meet after a third loan?