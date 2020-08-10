The above image for this article shows Kiko Casilla celebrating Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League at Derby County’s Pride Park ground. He featured in that game, his first start since returning from an eight-game FA ban for using racist language when addressing Charlton’s on-loan striker Jonathan Leko. However, he’ll be less happy after Leeds United’s big decision on his future according to Football Insider.

There was little doubt in anyone’s mind that once Casilla signed for Leeds that he would be the club’s no.1 keeper. He’d dropped to third-choice stopper at Los Blancos but that was after Thibault Courtois was brought in and deposed Keylor Navas as no.1 at the capital club.

The season before Courtois’ arrival from Chelsea, Casilla had been a Champions League winner with Madrid, playing in the group stages as well as a number of La Liga games. Even so, his arrival at Elland Road was big news for the Whites and their fans.

Initial appearances and results were mixed. In amongst some consistent and excellent play were some horror shows and patchy decision-making. Still, whilst the jury may well have been out in his first half-season at Elland Road they were definitely ready to be heard the season just gone.

It was the usual mix of excellence and madness that was served up. On his day, he looked the part and when it wasn’t his day then anything could happen. It was one of the latter when he blotted his copybook against Charlton with the racial slur aimed at Jonathan Leko that earned an eight-game ban.

Now Football Insider, referring to a ‘Leeds source’, report that Casilla has been informed by the West Yorkshire outfit that he will not be the club’s first-choice stopper in next season’s Premier League if he stays at the club. Veysey writes that the Whites “have told Kiko Casilla he will be the number two goalkeeper” if he remains at Elland Road next season.

That is a decision that many think might not be needed, that Casilla may be looking to go elsewhere with his future in the English game forever intertwined with issues of racism.

