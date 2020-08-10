According to Sky Sports Italia (17:44), and supported by a report from website Football Italia, Andrea Radrizzani and a consortium of others have been named as submitting a formal offer to takeover Serie A strugglers Genoa.

Radrizzani has seen his third season of full ownership at Elland Road blossom into fruition with the Whites wiping out 16 years of disappointment with promotion to the Premier League.

Now, it appears, that he has somewhat gone back to his roots in being part of a consortium to take over Genoa from long-time owner Enrico Preziosi. Alongside Matteo Manfredi’s ‘Gestio Capital’, Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures is said by Sky Sports Italia to be “also involved in a minority share.”

Football Italia report Genoa supremo Preziosi as saying in the past that it is time to pass the torch on. The long-suffering Preziosi has seen the fans turn against him and said:

“It’s time to take a step back and leave it to others who have the opportunity to do better. Genoa has been on sale for three years. Football does nothing to cause me problems and give me heartache. It’s a passion, but that is waning, and I hope to pass this club on.”

The proposal is said to have been submitted so that the due diligence process can begin. The aim here would be to conclude and formalise a takeover in December this year or January next. It is to be a takeover where Andrea Radrizzani will have some influence.

Should Andrea Radrizzani be looking more at investment in Leeds United rather than elsewhere?