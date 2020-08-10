According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Ipswich Town will need to brace themselves with Stoke, Birmingham and Coventry all preparing moves for Kayden Jackson after he turned down Town’s latest contract offer.

Jackson arrived at Portman Road in early August 2018, signing on for the Tractor Boys for a fee of £1.6m from Accrington Stanley where he’d been for one season after signing from South Yorkshire side Barnsley.

Since signing for Ipswich, Jackson has gone on to make 74 appearances, scoring a total of 15 goals and adding 9 assists. This season, in a season where many struggled at an inconsistent Suffolk outfit, Jackson made 32 appearances that paid out 11 goals and 7 assists.

This set of returns was a big reason in Ipswich hitting 10th place in League One but Jackson turning down a new deal obviously indicates that he sees his future as anywhere other than Portman Road.

This has not gone unnoticed by Stoke City, Birmingham City and newly-promoted Coventry City who have all been alerted by this decision. This has led to Veysey saying that the trio “are plotting moves” to sign the 26-year-old striker.

It would make sense for any of the aforementioned sides to make a move for Kayden Jackson who will be entering the final year of his current deal when the new season gets underway.

As it stands now, Jackson is an Ipswich Town player for at least one more season. Whether he sees himself staying at Portman Road, well that might be indicated by his refusal to sign a new deal.

