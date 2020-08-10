According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Leeds United are set to announce the capture of Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt with the much-fancied youngster having signed a four-year deal with the Whites earlier today.

In securing the services of Gelhardt, Leeds have had to beat off interest from the likes of Celtic and Rangers. Wigan, who are in the depths of a cruelly-administered administration need to sell their prized assets and England Under-21 striker Gelhardt is seen as one of those.

The Liverpool-born young starlet striker has only known football as a Wigan player. He’s come up through their youth rankings and broke through into the first-team plans this season just gone.

Ahead of last season, it was a further promotion from the Under-18s to the first-team squad and it is a move that has seen the teenager develop much further. Since the leap forward to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt made 19 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, scoring 1 goal.

Earlier today, Football Insider’s Veysey announced that Leeds had beaten Celtic to land the Latics youngster. Now Veysey writes that a ‘recruitment source’ has informed them that “Gelhardt, 18, put pen to paper this afternoon and is now a Leeds player.”

Veysey goes on to add that youngster Gelhardt has agreed on terms for a four-year deal that will tie him to Elland Road until the summer of 2024. The announcement of this deal will make the young Wigan striker Leeds United’s third capture of the summer behind Helder Costa and Illan Meslier.

Is Gelhardt the level Leeds United should be prioritising or aim for experience first?