Leeds United have, in the last half-hour, announced the main sponsor for their new Adidas kit and their first season in the Premier League in 16 years.

This news follows on from an announcement earlier today whereby Clipper Logistics became the sponsor for the club’s training kit and official logistics partner.

The deal between Leeds United and SBOTOP is described by the club as a “multi-year partnership” deal and is “the largest commercial deal in the club’s history.” It will be a deal that sees the SBOTOP logo appear on the front of the eagerly anticipated Adidas home shirt.

Leeds United Executive Director Paul Bell was understandable over-the-moon at sealing such an important deal. This much could be observed with his views carried on the club website. On the new deal, Bell said:

“Today’s announcement with SBOTOP represents a landmark day for Leeds United’s commercial strategy as we attract new global brands to our official partners programme…Now that we have returned to the Premier League, we are in a position to work with SBOTOP on a truly global platform as we both look to achieve our goals.”

Bill Mummery, the Executive Director at Celton Manx/SBOTOP also commented on the link-up with Leeds United. He said:

“We are thrilled to enter into a relationship with Leeds United, a club with rich heritage and an enormous fan base. We have experience of working in the Premier League and this strategic partnership allows us to work closely with the club as they enter into this next phase of their history, back in the top flight. These are exciting times for all concerned and we can’t wait to get started.”

This announcement comes ahead of what fans will be hoping is a new kit reveal and launch with Adidas readying to take over the manufacture of Leeds United’s kit from current apparel providers Kappa.

The changing, or upgrading, of sponsors, was always going to take place ahead of this reveal and subsequent launch. With SBOTOP and Clipper being confirmed as sponsors at the club, it could be said that the release of the Adidas shirt has taken a step closer to reality.

The club tips a hat towards this release stating that it is due to “launch later this month” and that SBOTOP will appear on the training kit alongside Clipper Logistics.

All said it will be a kit release that will be eagerly devoured by Leeds United fans who will not be able to contain themselves if the Adidas home kit meets their expectations.

Leeds United fans, will you be buying the Adidas home shirt?