Fleetwood Town are trying to sign free agent Mark Duffy, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Fleetwood. Trying to do a deal for Mark Duffy. Shrewd. (@reluctantnicko)

The experienced attacking midfielder is a free agent after being released by Sheffield United and is being targeted by Joey Barton’s side.

Fleetwood signed midfielder Paul Coutts from the Blades last summer and are hoping to tie up a deal for Duffy now.

Duffy, who is 34 years old, played a key part in Chris Wilder’s sides’ promotion to the Premier League in 2019 but has since fallen out-of-favour with the Yorkshire side. He has spent the past season out on loan at Stoke City and Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag.

Fleetwood are eager to bolster their squad over the coming weeks as they look to bounce back from their Play-Off disappointment from the last campaign.

Duffy would be a great free transfer signing for the Cod Army and would give them more experience and quality going forward.

He has racked up over 500 appearances in his career, scoring 62 goals along the way.

Duffy spent time as a youngster on the books at Liverpool and Wrexham before dropping into non-league with spells at Prescot Cables and Southport.

He got his Football League move to Morecambe in 2009 and has since gone onto play for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Birmingham City, Chesterfield and Burton Albion.



Will FTFC land Duffy?