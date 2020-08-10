Speaking to the club’s official website, MK Dons manager Russell Martin has confirmed the departure of defender Joe Walsh.

MK Dons boss Russell Martin is shaping his squad for the 2020/21 campaign and now, it has been confirmed that the club have lost defender Joe Walsh.

Walsh, 28, is out of contract this summer and he has now taken the decision to make a move away from Stadium MK. Martin confirmed talks had taken place with Walsh but he will move on to explore other options.

Martin spoke to the club’s official website about Walsh’s departure, thanking him for his service in his time with MK Dons. He said:

“Joe Walsh will move on. I had a chat with him and his agent and they are still exploring other options, but our timeline has gone on that one.

“He’s been a top servant for this Football Club and he’s a top lad but he’s decided to move on and we have to respect that.”

Walsh’s departure brings an end to his five-year spell with MK Dons. He signed in the summer of 2015 from Crawley Town and has gone on to notch up five goals in 145 appearances in the process.

The centre-back started out with Swansea City and played twice for the senior side prior to joining loan club Crawley Town, where Walsh made 110 appearances before joining MK.

