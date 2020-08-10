Liverpool have confirmed on their official club website that former Middlesbrough and Portsmouth midfielder Gary O’Neil has been appointed as the assistant manager of their Under-23s.

Veteran midfielder Gary O’Neil has taken up his first role after bringing an end to his playing career. O’Neil, who last played for Bolton Wanderers. has been named as the assistant coach of Liverpool’s Under-23s.

O’Neil has been working with Liverpool’s Under-23s side recently and after bringing an end to his playing career embarks on his first coaching role with the Premier League champions.

Upon the announcement, O’Neil spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at securing his new role. He said:

“I’m really excited. I’ve been desperate to get going.

“It’s been going on for a little while and obviously with the break and the Academy having to take an even longer break than the first team, I’ve had to wait a little while, but now it’s finally come around and I’m really excited and can’t wait to get going.”

O’Neil, 37, spent his entire career playing in England’s top two divisions. He will be hoping to use his experience and football knowhow to help develop Liverpool’s young talents.

During his playing career, O’Neil played for Portsmouth, Walsall, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, West Ham, QPR, Norwich City, Bristol City and Bolton Wanderers.

