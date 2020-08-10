As per a report from Bristol Live, Bristol City are in advanced talks with England Under-19s manager Paul Simpson, as new boss Dean Holden looks to form his backroom team.

After Lee Johnson’s sacking, former Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United defender Dean Holden has been named as his successor at Bristol City.

Bristol City is the highest level role Holden has taken up in his managerial career to date and now, his attention is turning to forming his backroom team ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

As per a report from Bristol Live, the Robins are eyeing a raid on England’s youth set-up, with Holden looking to bring in two coaches. England Under-19s manager Paul Simpson – formerly manager of Preston North End and Shrewsbury Town – is rumoured to be in advanced negotiations over a switch to Ashton Gate.

Simpson, 54, has plenty of coaching experience. He started out as a player-coach with Rochdale and has since held managerial positions with Carlisle United, Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County and Nantwich Town.

Simpson then linked up with Steve McClaren as assistant manager of Derby County and Newcastle United before taking up a role in the England set-up,. Simpson has worked with both the Under-19s and Under-20s but could now be in line for a return to working at club level.

