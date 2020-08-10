According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town and Sunderland will battle it out for the signature of former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

Ipswich Town and Sunderland being linked with the same players is starting to become a regular occurrence this summer. As covered here on The72, both teams have been linked with free agent left-back Luke Garbutt and veteran striker Danny Graham.

Now, it has emerged that both sides are interested in signing former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Remi Matthews. Matthews is on the lookout for a new club having departed Bolton upon the expiry of his contract.

While searching for a new club, Matthews has been training with Ipswich in recent weeks. The Tractor Boys are hoping to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide cover and competition for Tomas Holy and Matthews has been identified as a potential option.

Sunderland are also in the market for a new ‘keeper after Jon McLaughlin left to join Rangers. Phil Parkinson could look to bring the 26-year-old in as their number one to help the Black Cats in their efforts to win promotion from League One after three seasons in the division.

Matthews is a product of Norwich City’s youth academy, picking up senior experience in loan spells with Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers, Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle. He then joined Bolton in a loan deal in 2018, making the deal permanent in the following transfer window.

With Wanderers, Matthews notched up 58 appearances across all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

