Liverpool look set to sign Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas to bolster their options on the left side of defence. In the wake of the proposed move for Tsimikas, young left-back Adam Lewis looks set for a loan move away.

It has been claimed that Lewis is set for a temporary switch, with Championship outfit Luton Town rumoured to be among the front-runners in the chase for his signature. A number of clubs are said to be interested in a potential loan deal for the youngster but it is the Hatters who look to be at the front of the chase.

Earlier this summer, Blackpool were linked with a move for Lewis, as covered here on The72. The Tangerines and Liverpool are connected through manager Neil Critchley, who previously worked as Under-23s coach at Anfield. However, the links between the League One club and Lewis are yet to develop into anything serious.

Having impressed in Liverpool’s youth ranks, a loan move could be good for Lewis. His only experience of senior football so far has come in the FA Cup, playing all 90 minutes in Liverpool’s win over Shrewsbury Town.

