Kazenga LuaLua has signed a new deal at Luton Town, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has followed Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Danny Hylton and Elliot Lee in penning a contract extension with the Championship side.

LuaLua, who is 28 years old, is an experienced player and helped Nathan Jones’ side stay up this past season.

He has told their website: “There was never any question I wasn’t going to re-sign. I love it at Luton and I couldn’t leave it as late as last year!

“I was so happy with the way last season finished. Scoring the winning goal at Hull was massive but it wasn’t about me personally, it was about the whole squad, staff and club coming together to pull off the Great Escape. Those pictures afterwards summed up the spirit of this great club and the wonderful times we’ve experienced here.

“This is my third season but the first that I’ve been in from the very first day of pre-season, so I’m hoping to hit the ground running and really kick on.”

He started out at Newcastle United and went onto play 15 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as have loan spells away from the North-East at Doncaster Rovers and Brighton and Hove Albion. The latter made his move there permanent in 2011.

The wide man spent seven years with the Seagulls and played 183 games. He then spent time out on loan at QPR before joining Sunderland permanently in January 2018.

LuaLua’s spell at the Stadium of Light lasted six months and he was released after their relegation to the third tier. He subsequently joined Luton and has been a useful player for them ever since.

