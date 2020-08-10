According to Teesside Live, Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears.

Pears only broke into the Middlesbrough first-team this season, deputising on the sale of Darren Randolph to Premier League side West Ham in January. But since then he has played 24 times in the Championship, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 30 goals.

The 22-year old was used in rotation with January signing Dejan Stojanovic, but Pears could move on this summer if the Macedonian is to be viewed as Neil Warnock’s number one for the up and coming season.

However, the report states that Warnock could even delve into the market to sign another new goalkeeper, meaning Stojanovic would likely be a back-up.

Blackburn have just one shot-stopper at their disposal and are aiming to sign at least one goalkeeper this transfer window. They have identified Pears as a potential new recruit and have been scouting the youngster since he made his Boro debut this season.

Pears is nearing the end of his contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season. Instead of losing him on a free transfer, the Teessiders may look to cash in sooner rather than later. According to Transfermarkt, the player is worth just under £1 million.

Aynsley is the son of former Middlesbrough ‘keeper Stephen Pears, who played at The Riverside between 1983 and 1995 across two spells. He also played for Manchester United, Liverpool, and retired at Hartlepool United in 1998.