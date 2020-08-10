MK Dons are in ‘ongoing’ talks with Joe Mason over a new deal, as per their official club website.

The League One side remain in negotiations with the forward and Callum Brittain over staying at the club. However, the Dons have confirmed defender Joe Walsh will be leaving.

Their boss Russell Martin has said: “With Joe Mason, talks are still ongoing. Hopefully that will get sorted, one way or another, soon because we want to get people in the building as soon as possible.”

“With Callum, he came in on Friday and we had a really good chat. We’ll wait and see what happens with him.” He’s a very good player and we expected there to be interest in him. We’ll wait and see but I’m still hopeful he’ll be back with us. We’re prepared, though, if he isn’t.”

Mason, who is 29 years old, joined MK Dons in June last year and scored four goals in 16 games in all competitions this past season. He is an experienced striker who has racked up over 250 appearances in his career, having previously played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City, Bolton Wanderers and Wolves.

Keeping him at the club would be a boost for next season as he adds more options and depth to their attacking department.

MK Dons have been busy so far this summer in the transfer window and have signed Daniel Harvie, Richard Keogh and Carlton Morris.

Will Mason stay at MK Dons?