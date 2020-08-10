Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash has made it clear he ‘wants a Premier League move’ this summer as reported by Football Insider.

Cash has been the subject of a £10million bid from Sheffield United and has also attracted interest from West Ham United.

The 23-year-old is keen to quit his boyhood club in search of top-flight football following Forest’s failure to win promotion this season as they missed out on the play-offs in a dramatic final day in the Championship.

West Ham are keen to recruit a left-back following the departures of Pablo Zabaleta and Jeremy Ngakia but know they need offload some of their star players before they are able to make a bid for Cash.

The Hammers have previously held discussions with Forest regarding a £12million deal and it would surely take a figure of at least that amount for the East Midlands club to consider selling one of their prized assets.

Sheffield United are also looking to add quality in the full-back positions and Cash would add real competition for the right-back berth with George Baldock having been an ever-present last season.

The Blades are expected to return with an increased bid for Cash and with the defender now keen to leave the City Ground, it appears he is destined for the top-flight.

Cash has played 141 times for the Championship side, including 40 league starts in the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite Cash’s affiliation with Forest, they are resigned to losing their star defender following an impressive campaign and with Premier League interest rife.

