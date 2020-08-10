Leeds United have announced a sponsorship deal with Clipper Logistics which will see Clipper become the club’s official logistics partners and training kit sponsor.

This deal, which will also include visible Clipper branding displayed across Elland Road and Thorp Arch, extends the company’s four-year partnership with the West Yorkshire club.

The two-year deal will also see the Clipper logo sported on the front of training kit worn during club training sessions, press conferences and warm-up sessions before Premier League games.

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman of Clipper is quoted on the club website as saying:

Clipper has been a main sponsor of Leeds United since 2016 and we have hosted corporate events in our club box since 1992.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with the club as it regains its rightful status – as a Premier League outfit…We are proud to remain sponsors of the club and look forward to a continued partnership as Leeds United plays to a truly global audience.“

This announcement comes ahead of what fans will be hoping is a new kit reveal and launch with Adidas readying to take over the manufacture of Leeds United’s kit from current apparel providers Kappa.

The changing, or upgrading, of sponsors, was always going to take place ahead of this reveal and subsequent launch. Other sponsors will need to be confirmed and there is talk of a new main sponsor.

With fans eagerly awaiting a kit release, some may be excused for thinking that this announcement is the first, tentative step towards a reveal that could happen at some point this week.

On that point, these fans might be pencilling in Thursday at 7 pm as ‘busy’ in their diaries.

Leeds United fans, are you looking forward to what the new Adidas kit will look like?