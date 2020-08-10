Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze is hopeful of a ‘dream’ move to Arsenal despite interest from West Ham United, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion according to the Daily Star.

The QPR winger enjoyed an impressive Championship campaign and is attracting interest from a whole host of Premier League sides and looks destined to exit Rangers this summer.

Crystal Palace have had a bid of around £12million rejected by QPR and are holding out for £20million for their star player.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has admitted that his ‘dream’ would be to play for Arsenal – the team he grew up supporting and having also spent time playing for their youth team earlier in his career.

Eze admitted that when he was released by Arsenal it left him devastated. “It started at Arsenal. I was 13 when I was released. That was the worst one.”

“I remember crying in my room for a solid week, my mum telling me that it’s going to be OK but not being able to get over it.”

Despite having had their first bid rejected, Palace are expected to return with another offer for Eze to try and entice him to Selhurst Park.

West Ham are also said to be interested but will need to sell some of their star players in order to find a move for the QPR star.

Newly promoted West Brom are monitoring Eze as they look to replace Grady Diangana who has since returned to parent club West Ham.

Would Eberechi Eze make his mark in the Premier League?