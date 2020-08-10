According to emerging reports, such as those from Mirror reporter David Anderson (below), Sheffield United have won the race for Antonee Robinson who will join the Blades from cash-strapped Wigan Athletic for a fee of just £2m.

Sheffield United have won the race to sign Antonee Robinson from Wigan for £2million after reaching agreement with the Latics’ administrators, beating off competition from the likes of West Ham and West Brom. #sufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 10, 2020

Wigan are needing funds insofar as they are in the depths of a highly contentious administration – placed there by new owners just a week after they were taken over. The -12 point penalty for this happening meant last-day heartache with the Latics relegated to League One.

With the administrators requiring funds quickly, clubs have been queuing up to pick at Wigan’s main assets – their playing squad and rated youngsters. Premier League sides have taken some highly-prized young talent from the Latics and there are still more deals in the offing. Sheffield United’s capture of full-back Robinson is merely a part of that emerging pattern.

The 7-cap American international signed for Wigan last summer from boyhood club Everton for a near £2m fee. He featured in 38 games for the Latics last season, scoring 1 goal and adding 1 assist. However, it was also a season where he rose to prominence much above the level of the Sky Bet Championship.

Such were his displays and potential that Serie A giants AC Milan were interested in him. The former Italian champions had tracked Robinson during the January window and had seen a deal agreed with Wigan, only for that deal to fall through at the last hurdle.

AC Milan were due to pay £6m to land Robinson with add-ons and bonuses taking that deal to a potential £10m. However, an irregular heart rhythm discovered during his medical meant that the deal was scuppered.

The upshot of that was that Robinson stayed at the DW Stadium. Additionally, with the £2m move to Sheffield United it means that Wigan have missed out on a possible £8m windfall and at least a £4m guaranteed profit.

