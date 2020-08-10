According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Norwich City are interested in signing Burnley outcast Ben Gibson, who has also been linked with a return to Middlesbrough.

Both Norwich City and Middlesbrough are looking at offering an initial loan deal for Gibson. With Burnley likely to be looking to recuperate the majority of the £15 million they paid to Boro two years ago, this could provide a hurdle in pursuing a permanent deal for the player.

Since arriving at Turf Moor, Gibson has gone on to make one solitary appearance in the Premier League. Despite losing 5-1 to Everton at home in the game, the defender scored the host’s only goal.

He has been used sporadically in cup competitions for the Clarets too and finds himself down in the pecking order behind Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, and Kevin Long.

Following a disagreement in training at Burnley Gibson had been allowed to train with his former side Middlesbrough. He did so for a number of months until the arrival of new Boro boss Neil Warnock, who only wanted players he would be using in the matchday squad to be at the club’s training ground.

If Gibson was to leave the club for either Norwich or Middlesbrough, Nixon states that Burnley would pursue a deal for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

However, they would face competition from Sheffield United, who are also keen on the 23-year old, as both clubs look to bolster their squads for the up and coming Premier League campaign.