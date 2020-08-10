Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has tipped Kieran Gibbs to leave the club this summer in an interview with West Brom News.

It has been reported that manager Slaven Bilic is looking to trim his squad and wage bill ahead of their upcoming season back in the top-flight.

Gibbs is undoubtedly one of the players within the Albion ranks with a wealth of experience at the highest level but due to their promotion he is also set to have his wages doubled to around £55,000 a week.

The former Arsenal defender played just 14 times in the Championship last season and has struggled with injuries and fitness during the past year and former West Brom striker Phillips believes now might be the time for him to move on.

“You have to look at what the player can bring. Kieran’s been a fantastic player over the years but the question will be asked: ‘Can he cut it in the Premier League?’,” Phillips said.

“I think it might be a bit of a struggle for him. Would be play week in, week out? If Slaven can get another player off the wage bill then that frees up a bit of money to go and buy a striker. It wouldn’t surprise me if Kieran moved on.”

Gibbs has been a great servant for West Brom and on his day he is without question their best option at full-back but with injuries having wreaked havoc in the past season or two they can’t afford to rely on a player whose fitness simply comes into question too often.

Albion have Conor Townsend available at left-back but there are doubts over whether he can cope with Premier League football week in week out.

The Midlands club are interested in Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson as we reported earlier and he could be the ideal replacement for Kieran Gibbs.

