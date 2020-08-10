West Bromwich Albion have been handed a major transfer boost with the news that Brighton and Hove Albion are willing to listen to offers for defender Shane Duffy according to The Sun.

It was reported over the weekend that the Baggies were monitoring the defender who is valued at around £10million.

Brighton have a host of centre-backs but are only willing to sell one and with Leeds United having had two bids rejected for Ben White it looks as though Duffy could be the one heading for the exit door.

Duffy has been with the Seagulls for six years but manager Graham Potter is rumoured to be looking to bring White into the team following a successful loan spell at Leeds and to ward off interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

West Brom are believed to have already held talks with the Irishman over a possible move as they look to recruit an experienced defender to play alongside Premier League debutant Semi Ajayi.

Albion already have Ahmed Hegazi and Kyle Bartley in their ranks but both have been inconsistent performers in the Championship and Premier League experience is someone that manager Slaven Bilic want to add to the defence.

West Ham United are also believed to be interested in Duffy but they will need to sell players before they look at recruiting others which could move Albion higher up the pecking order in the race to sign him.

The 28-year-old is contracted to Brighton until 2023 and they will be wanting to recoup as much of a transfer fee as possible for him meaning he will cost around £10million for the newly promoted side.

