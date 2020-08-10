Sheffield United are leading West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United in the race to sign Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson according to the Daily Mail.

The full-back is available for a cut-price fee following the Latics’ relegation to League One and could be snapped up this summer for around £1.5million.

Robinson was close to joining Italian giants AC Milan for £10million back in January but the move fell through due to complications during the medical and he remained at the DW Stadium.

However, he now looks destined to leave Wigan with the release clause in his contract attracting a number of potential suitors.

Robinson made 36 appearances for Wigan last season and is viewed as one of their prized assets who they will be looking to cash in on this summer to help ease their financial woes.

The defender has been capped seven times by his native USA and was one of the best young players in the Championship last season.

Sheffield United are looking to add defensive reinforcements with Robinson seen as an ideal squad player and back-up to first choice left-back Enda Stevens.

Newcastle are also looking to make fresh additions but both face competition from West Brom who are believed to be willing to listen to offers for experienced defender Kieran Gibbs.

Gibbs has been their number one choice at left-back but with the former Arsenal man having suffered with injury issues in recent years, Slaven Bilic is looking to bring in a younger ready-made replacement.

Who will Antonee Robinson join this summer?